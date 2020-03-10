Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > U.S. and Canadian jets intercept 2 Russian planes near Alaska

U.S. and Canadian jets intercept 2 Russian planes near Alaska

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft were escorted by F-22 and CF-18 planes, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a release.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft

The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours
Hindu Also reported by •CTV NewsSpace Daily

Tweets about this

BrookeMorenso

𝒮𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝒶𝟤.0 RT @Mandalorian_Ren: US, Canadian Fighters Intercept Russian Spy Planes North of Alaska. Two Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircra… 3 minutes ago

TedSchneider

Ted Schneider RT @globeandmail: Canadian, U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian reconnaissance planes off Alaskan coast https://t.co/CrLlp8roNg https:/… 5 minutes ago

kellymatanin

Kelly Matanin RT @CNNPolitics: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaskan coast https://t.co/tQzbGVBXai https://t.co/vUnD… 5 minutes ago

EllyShobeiri

Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - msnNOW: US and Canadian jets intercept… https://t.co/zDW8m7qg6H 7 minutes ago

KristyV13

KV 🆘️ RT @abutler04: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska https://t.co/UZ1T1wqoFh 9 minutes ago

Liz_Griffin12

LG US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska https://t.co/vZx7zvLPBQ 14 minutes ago

tylerelives

Tyler Evertsen 🏳️‍🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 RT @jodierivas118: CNN: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska. https://t.co/AjxSXEY3j2 via @GoogleNews 15 minutes ago

AircraftTracks

Defence News US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft DefenceTalkTwo Russian military reconnaissance aircraft… https://t.co/QZnQsD9vaK 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.