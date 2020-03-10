Coronavirus containment zone implemented in New York
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () New York State is taking dramatic action to contain one of the country’s largest known coronavirus clusters. Governor Andrew Cuomo instated a three-square-mile “containment area” in the New York City suburb New Rochelle, a county with at least 108 confirmed cases. Meg Oliver reports from just outside the zone on the struggles some residents are facing already.
New York's seventh-largest city has the most people testing positive for COVID-19, and many worry about what's next - especially parents who fear the school district is failing to take the threat seriously enough. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.