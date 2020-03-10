Coronavirus containment zone implemented in New York

New York State is taking dramatic action to contain one of the country’s largest known coronavirus clusters. Governor Andrew Cuomo instated a three-square-mile “containment area” in the New York City suburb New Rochelle, a county with at least 108 confirmed cases. Meg Oliver reports from just outside the zone on the struggles some residents are facing already.



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. Racing To Implement New Measures To Stop Coronavirus Spread CBS4's Tom Hanson reports from New York where a containment zone is about to take effect. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:32Published now Roswell Park ready to test for coronavirus Roswell Park ready to test for coronavirus. Hannah Buehler reports. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:35Published now

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast New York has implemented a containment zone around New Rochelle, where coronavirus cases have been diagnosed. In Washington state, employees at 10 long-term care...

NPR 13 hours ago



N.Y. creates ‘containment zone’ in New Rochelle The area is a 1-mile radius centered around a synagogue in New Rochelle believed to connect many of the cases at the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus...

bizjournals 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this