3 TSA agents at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
The three officers are currently receiving medical care and all other TSA employees they've been in contact with over the past two weeks are now quarantined at home, the TSA said.
 Three TSA agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson said Tuesday. (3-10-2020)

