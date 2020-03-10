Global  

Coronavirus Updates: NYC Now Has 46 Confirmed Cases, U.S. Cases Exceed 1,000

Gothamist Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: NYC Now Has 46 Confirmed Cases, U.S. Cases Exceed 1,000The number of cases in the city increased by 10 overnight. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Cases Continue To Grow

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Grow 02:26

 Coronavirus cases around the US continue to grow. There are almost 800 cases in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases [Video]America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Local officials in California and New York have begun to enact aggressive new measures to contain the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products [Video]Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published


Total coronavirus cases in India reach 60

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan — being...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews•bizjournals•CBS News•Khaleej Times•News24•Reuters•Reuters India•CBC.ca

Covid-19: 18 new cases, Kerala under lockdown

India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

robertmcmahon

Robert McMahon RT @YanzhongHuang: My calculation of mortality rate based on confirmed cases: Worldwide: 3.6%; US: 3.2%, Italy: 6%, Iran: 3.9%. South Korea… 17 seconds ago

CoryNBC

Cory Smith The Latest: 21 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in DC, Maryland, Virginia https://t.co/imH9MS09Q7 26 seconds ago

pescara121

Dorice A. DeLaurie RT @forwardarc: @realdonaldTrump promised they will go down to zero in a few days, but confirmed Coronavirus cases in U.S. top 1,000 as co… 2 minutes ago

lilbigmouth1776

Culper Junior ❄️ Coronavirus updates: Confirmed U.S. cases surpass 1,000 https://t.co/kv8qppFUBL 3 minutes ago

ElenaKSays

Elena K, GlobalCitizen✨🌎✨ RT @LarryMillerTV: Businesses are allowing employees to work from home, schools are instituting distance learning, and confirmed cases of t… 4 minutes ago

ResearchBuzz

Tara Calishain Gloucestershire Live (UK): Government announces "Coronavirus tracker" website with updates on confirmed cases and d… https://t.co/NiRmqcCBDe 6 minutes ago

jonathanftran

Jonathan Tran RT @Gothamist: NYC Now Has 46 Confirmed Cases, U.S. Cases Exceed 1,000 Read updates here: https://t.co/HTN7WK89CM https://t.co/c11Bsyfrjp 9 minutes ago

YanzhongHuang

Yanzhong Huang My calculation of mortality rate based on confirmed cases: Worldwide: 3.6%; US: 3.2%, Italy: 6%, Iran: 3.9%. South… https://t.co/YRc46sY4VE 10 minutes ago

