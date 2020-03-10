|
Coronavirus Updates: NYC Now Has 46 Confirmed Cases, U.S. Cases Exceed 1,000
|
|
The number of cases in the city increased by 10 overnight. [ more › ]
|
|
|
America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases
More than 1,000 people in the United States have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Local officials in California and New York have begun to enact aggressive new measures to contain the..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
