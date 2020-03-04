Doctor says there are “still barriers” to coronavirus testing
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Confusion about coronavirus testing is widespread across the country as the government is racing to keep up with demand. In California, a state with about 40 million people, just over 1,000 people have been tested and 159 cases confirmed. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday morning that there is no federal barrier for doctors to get tests for patients. Dr. David Agus weighs in on the state of coronavirus testing on “CBS This Morning.”
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as of 'yesterday' there is now coronavirus lab testing available to doctors in the United States.
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..