Doctor says there are “still barriers” to coronavirus testing

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Confusion about coronavirus testing is widespread across the country as the government is racing to keep up with demand. In California, a state with about 40 million people, just over 1,000 people have been tested and 159 cases confirmed. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday morning that there is no federal barrier for doctors to get tests for patients. Dr. David Agus weighs in on the state of coronavirus testing on “CBS This Morning.”
 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as of 'yesterday' there is now coronavirus lab testing available to doctors in the United States.

