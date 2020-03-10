Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration

Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration

Gothamist Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And FrustrationWith the National Guard set to arrive on Thursday, New Rochelle residents fear their city is turning into a "ghost town." [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone 00:57

 NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue, thought to the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak in the area. This means that places of worship,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Rochelle Residents Prepare For Containment Area To Take Effect [Video]New Rochelle Residents Prepare For Containment Area To Take Effect

More than 200 people in the Tri-State Area have now tested positive for the coronavirus. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published

Coronavirus outbreak: New York creates containment zone in New Rochelle [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: New York creates containment zone in New Rochelle

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast

New York has implemented a containment zone around New Rochelle, where coronavirus cases have been diagnosed. In Washington state, employees at 10 long-term care...
NPR Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS News

LOCKDOWN: Cuomo shuts down New Rochelle in New York, sets up one-mile containment zone to be patrolled by the National Guard

(Natural News) Just as predicted, medical martial law has finally arrived in the United States with the first government-imposed mass quarantine area for the...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

susstgr

SusnB ✍️ RT @OliviaMesser: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/mGBenah9jc 9 minutes ago

irasocol

Ira Socol "not everyone in New Rochelle was fretting. Inside Beechmont Tavern, a bar on the edge of the containment zone, Ion… https://t.co/ice65no8md 33 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Inside New Rochelle’s Containment Zone, A ‘Toxic Haze’ Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/MvwOEjQewP https://t.co/GoGVfbgLO1 39 minutes ago

abisoos

ABISU RT @Gothamist: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/VUP505urao https://t.co/hqotO… 40 minutes ago

tunaFayth

DΛППY RT @jangelooff: Spent some time inside New Rochelle's newly-designated containment zone, where residents are anxious and frustrated as they… 54 minutes ago

AmyLake18073076

Amy Lake RT @WNYC: “It feels like there’s a toxic haze over us. It’s a ghost town.” On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo declared a one-mile "containment zon… 1 hour ago

Crocks93

Com Crocker @MackenzieLitt13 I live just inside the containment zone in New Rochelle. We're not on lockdown. No quarantine, ou… https://t.co/14nZepxRKv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.