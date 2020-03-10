SusnB ✍️ RT @OliviaMesser: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/mGBenah9jc 9 minutes ago Ira Socol "not everyone in New Rochelle was fretting. Inside Beechmont Tavern, a bar on the edge of the containment zone, Ion… https://t.co/ice65no8md 33 minutes ago Google Hits Inside New Rochelle’s Containment Zone, A ‘Toxic Haze’ Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/MvwOEjQewP https://t.co/GoGVfbgLO1 39 minutes ago ABISU RT @Gothamist: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Zone, A 'Toxic Haze' Of Anxiety And Frustration https://t.co/VUP505urao https://t.co/hqotO… 40 minutes ago DΛППY RT @jangelooff: Spent some time inside New Rochelle's newly-designated containment zone, where residents are anxious and frustrated as they… 54 minutes ago Amy Lake RT @WNYC: “It feels like there’s a toxic haze over us. It’s a ghost town.” On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo declared a one-mile "containment zon… 1 hour ago Com Crocker @MackenzieLitt13 I live just inside the containment zone in New Rochelle. We're not on lockdown. No quarantine, ou… https://t.co/14nZepxRKv 1 hour ago