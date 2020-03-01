Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist

Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist

Daily Caller Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
"people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

$45 PEKING DUCK FEAST [Video]$45 PEKING DUCK FEAST

Duck, duck, DEAL! Check out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that's making us hungry. A whole duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you won't believe. With a deal this good, if you're..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:16Published

Digital Bite: Seared Scallops Are Customer Favorite at Miami's New Hutong [Video]Digital Bite: Seared Scallops Are Customer Favorite at Miami's New Hutong

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo takes a digital bite out of the seared scallops with spicy dongbei salad from Hutong Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:33Published


Tweets about this

TiffanybluI

TiffanyBlu_irl2 RT @RealSaavedra: Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" r… 5 seconds ago

HobbitAnn

🇺🇸Pink⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸Hobbit RT @bennyjohnson: Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist https://t.co/PPhpqO7zBc 7 seconds ago

Corona47Gary

G M RT @DailyCaller: Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist https://t.co/6ILE0Irp5q 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.