TiffanyBlu_irl2 RT @RealSaavedra: Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" r… 5 seconds ago 🇺🇸Pink⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸Hobbit RT @bennyjohnson: Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist https://t.co/PPhpqO7zBc 7 seconds ago G M RT @DailyCaller: Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist https://t.co/6ILE0Irp5q 1 minute ago