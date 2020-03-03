Cow On The Lam? Pembroke Pines Police Issues ‘BOLO’ For Elusive Animal

No, this is not a joke. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is looking for a 'loose cow.'



Recent related videos from verified sources Police Investigate Woman's Killing In Pembroke Pines An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:31Published 6 days ago Pines Police Make Arrest In Elderly Man's Murder Pembroke Pines police said they have made an arrest in the murder of an elderly man. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks. The Pembroke...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this