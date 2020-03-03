Global  

Cow On The Lam? Pembroke Pines Police Issues ‘BOLO’ For Elusive Animal

cbs4.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
No, this is not a joke. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is looking for a 'loose cow.'
Cow On The Lam? Pembroke Pines Police Issues 'BOLO' For Elusive Animal

Cow On The Lam? Pembroke Pines Police Issues 'BOLO' For Elusive Animal 00:28

 No, this is not a joke. The Pembroke Pines Police Department is looking for a 'loose cow.' Katie Johnston reports.

A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks. The Pembroke...
Seattle Times

