Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Gothamist Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In PrisonHe will also be formally registered as a sex offender. [ more › ]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Facing 23 Years In Prison

“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence [Video]“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Convicted Rapist, Disgraced Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison [Video]Convicted Rapist, Disgraced Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Weinstein also faces felony charges in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published


Rapist Harvey Weinstein begged Apple’s gay CEO Tim Cook to help save his ruined reputation

Harvey Weinstein wrote to Apple’s gay CEO Tim Cook begging for help as sexual assault allegations rolled in, newly unsealed court documents have revealed....
PinkNews Also reported by •MediaiteDeutsche WelleWorldNewsCBC.caIndependent

Court unseals over 1,000 pages of Weinstein documents

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will find out how much time he will spend in prison at his Wednesday sentencing hearing. Weinstein faces up to 29 years. On...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph

ms_peaceweaver

well loved stories RT @mldauber: Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein thinks he is the victim and compares himself to victims of the blacklist. Not today Satan… 9 seconds ago

margare02726836

margaret flowers RT @sfpelosi: No one is losing due process - the rapist Harvey Weinstein was tried and convicted under the law. #Justice for the victims an… 16 seconds ago

pttybby

𝑩𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍🦄✨I will always be with you. RT @THR: The Silence Breakers — a group of 24 Weinstein accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan — released a… 26 seconds ago

jodgusdonway

bernie beats trump🚫✂️ @AmySommers1 @HoarseWisperer @PramilaJayapal @neeratanden Clinton was friends with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstei… https://t.co/FzkzTF9Dfv 32 seconds ago

spacecadet_cc

Antonio RT @RavenscoonNest: with all the terrible world news happening now, at least i can say the sentence “convicted rapist harvey weinstein sent… 2 minutes ago

Steph80335

Steph Le Bref RT @commondreams: "He is going to jail—but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined." https://t.co/haCYhgEyIq Convicted Rapis… 2 minutes ago

betteronpage

🔪Knives For Teeth 🔪 @NPR CONVICTED RAPIST HARVEY WEINSTEIN 2 minutes ago

LeahDelimeats

Leah Delimeats Roses are red, I don't have good vision Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein got 23 years in prison 3 minutes ago

