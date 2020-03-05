Global  

City releases investigation into fired Scottsdale prosecutor who blew whistle on mishandling of DUI cases

azcentral.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Fired Scottsdale city prosecutor Shawn Fuller exposed the mishandling of DUI cases, his attorney says. A newly released city report calls him a "bully."
 
