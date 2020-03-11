Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Private first class > Soldier is 'Uncle of the Year' with three homecoming surprises

Soldier is 'Uncle of the Year' with three homecoming surprises

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Pfc. Noah Payton loves his nieces and nephews as if they're his own kids. That's why we wanted to organize three special homecoming surprises just for them.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises: He loves his nieces and nephews as if they're his own. That's w… 6 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises: Pfc. Noah Payton loves his nieces and nephews as if they're his… 6 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises https://t.co/xv0Y2oW0VQ https://t.co/wxH8RFOpPZ 1 week ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises: He loves his nieces and nephews as if they're his o… https://t.co/gIXRyYC5NS 1 week ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises https://t.co/MEeNZCnkKC https://t.co/XccZqdvYD3 1 week ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises: Pfc. Noah Payton loves his nieces and nephews as if… https://t.co/gS8sgQVKIx 1 week ago

Newsregator

Newsregator Soldier is ‘Uncle of the Year’ with three homecoming surprises https://t.co/sriB7XhDwk https://t.co/0iVPTVQzi6 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.