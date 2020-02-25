Global  

'DC sniper' Lee Boyd Malvo marries while serving life in prison

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Lee Boyd Malvo's attorney and his friend told media outlets that the man convicted in the D.C. sniper attacks married earlier this month in prison.
 
News video: DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Gets Married In Prison

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Gets Married In Prison 00:33

 Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation's capital region, is now a married man.

Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation’s capital region, is...
Seattle Times

DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison

Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in a 2002 sniper spree that left 10 people dead in the Washington D.C. area, got married in prison...
FOXNews.com

