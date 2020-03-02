Global  

St. Patrick’s Day Parades Cancelled Following Coronavirus Spread

Daily Caller Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The famous green-dyed Chicago River, a tradition since 1962, will be postponed
News video: All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus 03:10

 All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has 'Real Concerns' About St. Patrick's Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Mayor De Blasio Says He Has 'Real Concerns' About St. Patrick's Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has "real concerns" about next week's St. Patrick's Day Parade amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published

Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns

Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:19Published


Coronavirus: Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day parades as outbreak spreads

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled amid coronavirus fears.
Independent Also reported by •ReutersTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comCBS 2Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.combizjournalsThe AgeChicago S-T

NI newspaper review: Road deaths tributes; coronavirus fear

Five people from NI die in car crashes, while coronavirus casts doubts on St Patrick's day parades.
BBC News

damgoodtimes

The Dam Good Times St. Patrick’s Day Parades Cancelled Following Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/EVY4r3X6zH https://t.co/zH624pL3Lx 41 minutes ago

UnasVeritas

Marcus Quidam RT @Nusfeedcom: St. Patrick’s Day Parades Cancelled Following Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/5L087UInHD https://t.co/h89hHIecyG 2 hours ago

Nusfeedcom

Nusfeed.com ⭐ St. Patrick’s Day Parades Cancelled Following Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/5L087UInHD https://t.co/h89hHIecyG 2 hours ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @DailyCaller: St. Patrick’s Day Parades Cancelled Following Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/YeT9jTVEv2 https://t.co/HhKXf3odOv 2 hours ago

Erwin_Doug_1971

Douglas Erwin When even Ireland has cancelled their St Patrick’s Day parades, we should be following suit. https://t.co/Ix8SQIQvOY 5 hours ago

CllrKarenPower

Cllr. Karen Power RT @Fingalcoco: Following a detailed risk assessment of the threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mayor of Fingal and the FCC Chief E… 1 day ago

Patrizia19653

Patrizia1965 RT @alfonslopeztena: St Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled in Dublin, Cork and Waterford along with a number of towns around Ireland… 1 day ago

