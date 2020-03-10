Global  

Colorado opens drive-thru coronavirus testing facility. Here’s what you need to know.

Denver Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Colorado is opening a drive-up coronavirus testing center Wednesday, one of the first in the nation, as the state ramps up testing efforts to fight the growing viral outbreak.
News video: Colorado's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center

Colorado's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center 07:09

 Colorado's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center opened in the Lowry neighborhood in Denver on Wednesday.

