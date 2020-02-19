|
Megyn Kelly, Mira Sorvino And More Stars React To Harvey Weinstein 23-Year Prison Sentence In Rape Trial
|
|
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Here's what they said
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women. The most serious of his convictions for..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations
The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:39Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this