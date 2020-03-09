Global  

New York universities SUNY and CUNY to go to distance learning: NY governor

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) will move to a distance learning model starting on March 19 in response to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday.
News video: State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases 01:10

 On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 76.

