UMaine opening dorms to students over spring break despite coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The University of Maine, where the coronavirus has yet to spread, is encouraging students to stay in their dorms during spring break as more colleges close down and send students home.
