U.S. Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Program To Continue

NPR Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The high court will allow the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy to stand across the entire southern border. The decision marks another immigration victory for the White House.
News video: Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Continue

 The Supreme Court weighed in on the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Remain In Mexico Program To Stay In Place

The Supreme Court delivered a win for the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, blocking a federal court injunction that would have limited a program that...
Daily Caller

U.S. can continue to have asylum seekers wait in Mexico, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico...
CBC.ca


