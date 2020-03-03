Global  

Coronavirus testing at the Delaware Public Health Laboratory

Delawareonline Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
What does testing for COVID-19 look like?
 
News video: NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing 00:45

 The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over 26,000 people have been tested as of Tuesday morning, with 373 testing positive and six victims...

Drive-Up Testing Begins At Colorado Department Of Public Health In Lowry [Video]Drive-Up Testing Begins At Colorado Department Of Public Health In Lowry

The testing for coronavirus at the drive up location begins Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:32Published

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published


Want to get tested for coronavirus? Here's who qualifies — and how much it could cost

Arizona's Public Health Laboratory is conducting coronavirus testing at no cost to patients, state Health Department Director Cara Christ confirmed Monday —...
azcentral.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Gov. Ducey holds press conference to talk about how state is prepared for new coronavirus

Arizona's State Public Health Laboratory began testing for new coronavirus in-house Monday, meaning the state can process its own samples going forward.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •The MerkleNaturalNews.comNPR

EntEnt_Ravensbo

Mia Carrol delaware_gov: RT Delaware_DHSS: The Division of Public Health announced that the #coronavirus disease 2019 tests fo… https://t.co/NI9tVeKXvx 1 week ago

Doverpost

Dover Post RT @nannyfat: Delaware starts testing for coronavirus itself; will open call center for public soon https://t.co/8Msm7yKsmQ via @delawareon… 1 week ago

nannyfat

Nancy Willing Delaware starts testing for coronavirus itself; will open call center for public soon https://t.co/8Msm7yKsmQ via @delawareonline 1 week ago

delaware_gov

Delaware.gov RT @Delaware_DHSS: The Division of Public Health announced that the #coronavirus disease 2019 tests for two patients in Kent County have co… 1 week ago

Delaware_DHSS

DHSS The Division of Public Health announced that the #coronavirus disease 2019 tests for two patients in Kent County ha… https://t.co/6l4YNiCrdC 1 week ago

WDEL

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL On Monday, Delaware public health officials held a press conference announcing two Kent County residents being moni… https://t.co/0biQEmkq1F 1 week ago

