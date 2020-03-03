Coronavirus testing at the Delaware Public Health Laboratory

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over 26,000 people have been tested as of Tuesday morning, with 373 testing positive and six victims...
Arizona's Public Health Laboratory is conducting coronavirus testing at no cost to patients, state Health Department Director Cara Christ confirmed Monday —... azcentral.com Also reported by •WorldNews
Arizona's State Public Health Laboratory began testing for new coronavirus in-house Monday, meaning the state can process its own samples going forward.
azcentral.com Also reported by •The Merkle •NaturalNews.com •NPR
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mia Carrol delaware_gov: RT Delaware_DHSS: The Division of Public Health announced that the #coronavirus disease 2019 tests fo… https://t.co/NI9tVeKXvx 1 week ago
Dover Post RT @nannyfat: Delaware starts testing for coronavirus itself; will open call center for public soon https://t.co/8Msm7yKsmQ via @delawareon… 1 week ago
Nancy Willing Delaware starts testing for coronavirus itself; will open call center for public soon https://t.co/8Msm7yKsmQ via @delawareonline1 week ago