US, Canadian fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska coast, video shows

U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes near Alaska on Monday, flying with the foreign aircraft for hours until they finally withdrew, military officials said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska Two Russian reconnaissance bombers entered an Alaskan military zone over the Beaufort Sea — flying there for about four hours. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:44Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours

Hindu 23 hours ago



RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago





Tweets about this