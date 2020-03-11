Global  

U.S. arrests more than 250 tied to Mexican drug cartel

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The U.S. arrested more than 250 people and seized 600 kilograms (1,323 lbs) of illegal narcotics on Wednesday, as part of a broader crackdown known as "Project Python" that targets the Mexican drug cartel known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.
DEA arrests more than 600 in connection with Mexican drug cartel

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made sweeping arrests across America on Wednesday, taking 250 members of a notorious Mexican drug cartel...
