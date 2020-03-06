Global  

Trump's radical plan to waive payroll tax would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
President Donald Trump has picked his favorite weapon to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus - an elimination of the "payroll tax" on workers' gross earnings that is used to fund national retirement programs.
News video: Details on Trump's coronavirus stimulus plan still unclear

Details on Trump's coronavirus stimulus plan still unclear 02:54

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other &quot;very major&quot; stimulus moves to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but details of his plan remain unclear. Conway G. Gittens has more.

