Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > In Phoenix, DNC chairman Tom Perez stresses Trump's 'broken promises'

In Phoenix, DNC chairman Tom Perez stresses Trump's 'broken promises'

azcentral.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman, returned to Phoenix to emphasize the state's importance in the 2020 elections.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass [Video]Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass

On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner [Video]DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter. Enough is enough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.