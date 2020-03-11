Global  

Kentucky Asks Churches to Cancel Services as the Coronavirus Spreads

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
“God gives us wisdom to protect each other and we should do that,” Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky said. The recommendation is one of many disruptions to American life, as the number of known cases in the United States surpasses 1,000.
Kentucky archbishop does not plan to cancel Masses after governor’s request

Louisville, Ky., Mar 11, 2020 / 04:32 pm (CNA).- Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday encouraged churches to cancel their services in fear of the...
CNA

Kentucky governor cuts prison visits, asks churches to cancel services

Gov. Andy Beshear provided another update on coronavirus in Kentucky. Here's what is new Wednesday, according to WLKY-TV: All state prisons will be closed to...
bizjournals

