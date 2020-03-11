Global  

Chicago postpones St. Patrick's Day parades amid coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
"As you might imagine this was not an easy decision and we don't take it lightly," said the city's mayor.
News video: All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus 03:10

 All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Coronavirus: Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day parades as outbreak spreads

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled amid coronavirus fears.
Independent

Chicago cancels St. Patrick's Day parade amid coronavirus concerns

Chicago announced Wednesday it’s canceling its annual St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
FOXNews.com

