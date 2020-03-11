Gannon Stauch case: More than 107 search warrants filed during investigation into Letecia Stauch

Shackled and handcuffed, Letecia Stauch did not speak during a court appearance in El Paso County Wednesday where she was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who has been missing since Jan. 27.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Letecia Stauch Appeared In Court Today In El Paso County



Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, is scheduled to appear in court in El Paso County on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24 Published 1 week ago Letecia Stauch To Appear In Court In El Paso County



Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, is scheduled to appear in court in El Paso County on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this