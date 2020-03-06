Global  

State budget deal shows Washington lawmakers concerned about coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — Washington House and Senate Democratic lawmakers Wednesday announced a supplemental state operating budget deal that boosts funding for a host of homelessness, child care and other programs. But the deal comes as lawmakers show increasing concern about the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as what the state will need to […]
