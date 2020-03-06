State budget deal shows Washington lawmakers concerned about coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () OLYMPIA — Washington House and Senate Democratic lawmakers Wednesday announced a supplemental state operating budget deal that boosts funding for a host of homelessness, child care and other programs. But the deal comes as lawmakers show increasing concern about the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as what the state will need to […]
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States’ deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Seattle Public Schools later...
