NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gothamist Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For COVID-19The NBA had been moving towards spectator-less games. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:18

 Don Bell reports.

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season [Video]Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:17Published


NBA suspend season after player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of game

NBA suspend season after player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of gameNBA officials have announced that the season has been suspended after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus
Daily Star

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the...
Reuters


AlexSavidgeKTVU

Alex Savidge CORONAVIRUS LATEST: -Pres Trump bans most travel from Europe to US for 30 days -NBA suspends season after Utah Ja… https://t.co/4Suvu19Dc8 14 seconds ago

justdeetwo

DEE2 NBA suspends 2020 season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/wlot30OQ1E 16 seconds ago

Will_Maier

Willmaierica "whoops." "NBA suspends 2020 season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus" https://t.co/UVNt50U1lg 17 seconds ago

xTcaffx

xТикафx RT @USATODAY: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/R5sT6DhFoX 18 seconds ago

Ameen_HGA

Ameen Wow! This ain’t no joke, man! || NBA suspends 2020 season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/K2M42HbDfq 41 seconds ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @CBSEveningNews: BREAKING IN THE 9P HOUR: - Pres. Trump announces all travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days - Tom Hanks, Rita… 45 seconds ago

dylan64853

dylan mclaughlin RT @SaraCarterDC: #NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For #COVID19 https://t.co/YmT1TE20Mw 1 minute ago

LouCarter

L Carter RT @An0n661: It’s all lining up. #QANON https://t.co/7Hfda0qnwv 1 minute ago

