Coronavirus Update: New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CBS2's Ali Bauman reports on how New Yorkers are reacting as the city beings to seriously avoid big gatherings and work from homes.
Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

 As concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York


Coronavirus Update: New York City Public School Teacher Under Self-Quarantine, Mayor Discusses Protocol For Schools

The teacher reportedly spent days in the classroom with her students when she returned from a winter vacation.
CBS 2

Coronavirus Update: New York Cases Keep Climbing, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency

Based on the governor's last count, that brings the city total to 24 cases and the state total to 147.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 New York City's St Patrick's Day parade canceled: The centuries-old St Patrick's Day parade in New York City has be… https://t.co/D3iE9eMi3T 3 seconds ago

BigBrotherGOD1

The 'Deplorable' King 🇺🇸 RT @Frozen62106324: 🚨A small suburb New Rochelle is about 25 miles outside of New York City, Coronavirus cases jumped from one to more tha… 3 minutes ago

andres_ipinza

Dr3nd4r, A P R U E B O RT @JapanToday: New York City's St Patrick's Day parade canceled: The centuries-old St Patrick's Day parade in New York City has been cance… 5 minutes ago

cwm122

cwm122 RT @AdamL_Daily: INFO|The GLAAD Media Awards on March 19th have been cancelled due to coronavirus risk:https://t.co/RQpUSbl4Hq "We are so… 6 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News New York City's St Patrick's Day parade canceled: The centuries-old St Patrick's Day parade in New York City has be… https://t.co/34neNON06z 13 minutes ago

reddyred1970

Denise whitley RT @jonandersonnews: UPDATE FROM HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS: The Hoover Board of Education has canceled all school-related trips during March to a… 32 minutes ago

