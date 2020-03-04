Global  

Coronavirus Update: Trump Imposes New Travel Restrictions On Foreign Nationals

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The White House announced Wednesday that non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, in an unprecedented attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic 01:52

 On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

Non-U.S. nationals who've been in one of 26 European countries in the last 14 days will be barred from entering the U.S.
President Trump is not considering any domestic travel restrictions but is limiting international travel. U.S. airports are now taking serious actions to fight...
