Navajo Nation declares state of emergency amid new coronavirus concerns

The Navajo Nation declared a state of emergency amid concerns of the new coronavirus spreading throughout the world.



Recent related videos from verified sources Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus State officials on Wednesday reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, raising the statewide total to nine patients. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:49Published 30 minutes ago Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade As concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:08Published 25 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Abe in dilemma as coronavirus response could cut both ways A legal change this week will allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to address the new coronavirus outbreak if he deems it...

Japan Today 4 days ago



Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also...

Reuters 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this