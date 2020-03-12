Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Live Updates: Travel Restrictions; N.B.A. Suspension and Italy Lockdown

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The World Health Organization declared a global epidemic. Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus and the N.B.A. canceled its season over an infection concern.
Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus travel ban: Everything we know so far about Trump's extreme travel restrictions from Europe

Unprecedented travel ban from Europe to the US.will begin on Friday
Independent


