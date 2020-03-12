Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Live Updates: Travel Restrictions; N.B.A. Suspension and Italy Lockdown

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:20Published 6 hours ago