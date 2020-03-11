Michael Malone, Paul Millsap support NBA’s move to suspend games amid coronavirus pandemic: “It’s the right decision”

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Like everyone associated with the Nuggets, coach Michael Malone had more questions than answers when he spoke to the media following Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus 01:04 Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus The coronavirus has prompted San Francisco to ban events with 1,000 or more people. The game will be held Thursday night in San Francisco's Chase Center. Only personnel representing both squads will watch the game. The Warriors' Twitter...