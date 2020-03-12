Markets drop as Trump imposes new travel restrictions to curb outbreak

Non-U.S. nationals who've been in one of 26 European countries in the last 14 days will be barred from entering the U.S.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources DHS, Trump Clarify New Europe Travel Restrictions The president said the travel ban won't apply to cargo and goods coming from the EU, as he had initially suggested in his speech Wednesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:25Published 2 hours ago Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:52Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Markets drop as Trump imposes new travel restrictions over coronavirus Non-U.S. nationals who've been in one of 26 European countries in the last 14 days will be barred from entering the U.S.

CBS News 4 hours ago



Coronavirus Update: Trump Imposes New Travel Restrictions On Foreign Nationals The White House announced Wednesday that non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, in an unprecedented attempt to stop...

CBS 2 11 hours ago





Tweets about this