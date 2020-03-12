Global  

Fans leave game after NBA suspends season

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020
The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. A Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game was called off just before tip-off. (March 12)
 
News video: Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season 03:16

 Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

