Colorado deputy escapes mountain lion attack; big cat shot and killed

Thursday, 12 March 2020
A mountain lion was fatally shot after attacking a civilian and a deputy at an RV park in Colorado on Wednesday.
 Deputies shot a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mountain lion bites Colorado deputy responding to attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in northern Colorado say a mountain lion attacked a person and bit a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to help....
Seattle Times


