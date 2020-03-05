Global  

Amidst Toilet Paper Runs, Florida Man Busted

The Smoking Gun Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Amidst Toilet Paper Runs, Florida Man BustedCoronavirus scare has prompted worldwide bath tissue shortage

Safraz Shakoor, 25, is behind bars on a felony charge after he allegedly burglarized a neighbor's truck and walked away with a roll of cheap toilet paper.

Toilet Paper Theft

News video: Man Celebrates the Gift of Bathroom Tissue Amidst ‘Toilet Paper Apocalypse’

Man Celebrates the Gift of Bathroom Tissue Amidst ‘Toilet Paper Apocalypse’ 01:01

 The one item we all use is becoming the scarcest of all products as many stockpile for the coronavirus. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

