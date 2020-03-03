Coronavirus Updates: As NYC Cases Rise To 62, De Blasio Calls For "More Restrictions"

davidrieff READ: Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Cases in India rise to 74, says Health Ministry https://t.co/dWnT321D94… https://t.co/W7FOfvSli2 3 minutes ago

Preben Pedersen RT @GMA: Europe is slamming President Donald Trump's travel ban as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

AVS RT @firstpost: #PinarayiVijayan said that two more people from the Thrissur and Kannur districts have tested positive for #COVID19 in #Kera… 5 minutes ago

ℝichie Oaruma 美 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: President Duterte to address the nation tonight amid the rise in #COVID19 cases in the country — Malacañang h… 6 minutes ago

Firstpost #PinarayiVijayan said that two more people from the Thrissur and Kannur districts have tested positive for #COVID19… https://t.co/ivvKpP1FaV 7 minutes ago

Good Morning America Europe is slamming President Donald Trump's travel ban as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to ris… https://t.co/KQQhuZgCjx 8 minutes ago

We're India Shri ⁦@ashokgehlot51⁩ #CoronaVirus threat is real. Why are you not closing schools and colleges? What are you waiti… https://t.co/aNLSxNwDG8 18 minutes ago