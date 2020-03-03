Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: As NYC Cases Rise To 62, De Blasio Calls For "More Restrictions"

Coronavirus Updates: As NYC Cases Rise To 62, De Blasio Calls For "More Restrictions"

Gothamist Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: As NYC Cases Rise To 62, De Blasio Calls For More RestrictionsThe mayor said a plan was forthcoming. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York [Video]Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage

President Trump was weighing more restrictions on travelers arriving from other countries. In Italy and Iran, cases and deaths rose sharply.
NYTimes.com

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns” about next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid the growing...
CBS 2


Tweets about this

davidrieff

davidrieff READ: Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Cases in India rise to 74, says Health Ministry https://t.co/dWnT321D94… https://t.co/W7FOfvSli2 3 minutes ago

PeLeif

Preben Pedersen RT @GMA: Europe is slamming President Donald Trump's travel ban as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

avs_IND

AVS RT @firstpost: #PinarayiVijayan said that two more people from the Thrissur and Kannur districts have tested positive for #COVID19 in #Kera… 5 minutes ago

AmuraoVonn

ℝichie Oaruma 美 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: President Duterte to address the nation tonight amid the rise in #COVID19 cases in the country — Malacañang h… 6 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #PinarayiVijayan said that two more people from the Thrissur and Kannur districts have tested positive for #COVID19… https://t.co/ivvKpP1FaV 7 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America Europe is slamming President Donald Trump's travel ban as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to ris… https://t.co/KQQhuZgCjx 8 minutes ago

werind1

We're India Shri ⁦@ashokgehlot51#CoronaVirus threat is real. Why are you not closing schools and colleges? What are you waiti… https://t.co/aNLSxNwDG8 18 minutes ago

KIRANNS14

KIRAN N S RT @TimesNow: #CoronaVirusSurge [LIVE Updates]: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 73. https://t.co/q155OugloO 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.