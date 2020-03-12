Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Princess Cruises Suspends Operations For 60 Days In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations For 60 Days In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Princess Cruises is voluntarily pausing operations of its 18 cruise ships for 60 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus

Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus 01:15

 As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec reports. (3/12/20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations [Video]Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations

Carnival Princess Cruises To Operations

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Princess Cruises To Pause Operations [Video]Princess Cruises To Pause Operations

The cruise lines made the announcement after President Trump announced a travel ban to Europe. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Princess Cruises suspends operations for 60 days; Viking Cruises cancels all cruises due to coronavirus

Viking Cruises announced it is cancelling cruises through April 30, becoming the first major cruise line to take such measures.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18...
Reuters


Tweets about this

sbjames2327

🇺🇸🌊 Susan James 💙🌎 RT @IndivisibleNet: Princess Cruises suspends operations for 60 days; Viking Cruises cancels all cruises due to coronavirus https://t.co/SE… 4 seconds ago

TaleFinn

George Niemi RT @CBCAlerts: Princess Cruises suspends worldwide operations for 2 months due to 'unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spr… 38 seconds ago

LesterMoe6

Lester Moe RT @KenobiCheated: The world will get along just fine without cruise ships polluting the oceans Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends oper… 2 minutes ago

MFishers96

M Fisher Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends operations https://t.co/xMAGnVqPzG Good time to buy stock in Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Carribean. 2 minutes ago

gregoates

Greg Oates RT @rojospinks: It's happened. Princess ceases cruising for 60 days. $CCL stock down 20 percent in pre-market trading https://t.co/E27tr3M5… 4 minutes ago

Cabrini24

Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Princess Cruises suspends operations amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ywyjFeGcBy 4 minutes ago

the_moonshadow

Roslyn Reid #Princess has "paused" its #cruises for 2 months. https://t.co/bO1mOljStG #coronavirus 5 minutes ago

KTanPot

KTanPot RT @SeatradeInsider: BREAKING NEWS! @PrincessCruises voluntarily suspends fleet operations for 60 days for all 18 ships. Plans to resume sa… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.