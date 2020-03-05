Global  

Pima school district closed Thursday due to possible coronavirus exposure

azcentral.com Thursday, 12 March 2020
Pima Unified School District will be closed Thursday following a reports that some students may have been exposed to "an unknown illness."
 
 Pittsburgh Public Schools closed Pittsburgh Colfax due to a student possibly being exposed to coronavirus from a relative outside of school.

