Long Island weather:Â Cloudy and cooler, rain overnight

Newsday Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Expect temperatures in the upper 40s today, with clouds during the day and rain overnight, the National Weather Service said.
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin
News video: Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast 02:41

 Occasional rain will develop today with highs in the upper-40s to near 50°. Across the far south....temps may approach 60°. On Friday, we will cool off a bit with some wind and highs in the lower 40s. After a couple of cloudy days....we will see some sunshine. Cooler but seasonable temps return for...

Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Wednesday 3/11/20

Sunshine Continues but Cooler Thursday

Sunshine Continues but Cooler Thursday

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Tonight looks dry and mild with lows well above freezing. Occasional rain develops on Thursday with highs in the upper-40s to near 50. On Friday, we will cool off a bit with some wind and highs in the..

Long Island weather:Â Windy and cooler but still mild

Early morning wind gusts will later die down, leaving a warm day with highs in the mid-50s, the National Weather Service said.
Newsday

