Coronavirus Update: 81-Year-Old Woman From LI Assisted Living Facility Tests Positive

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Senior Living Facility Implements Isolation Protocols Seniors at an Elk Grove assisted living facility are in isolation after a resident, a woman in her 90s, died of the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:40Published 18 hours ago Elderly Woman Living at California Assisted Living Facility Dies from Coronavirus Sacramento County Public Health officials have announced the county’s first death related to the novel coronavirus. Credit: KTXL Duration: 00:40Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources California reports third coronavirus death Sacramento County announced Tuesday a woman in her 90s in an assisted living facility died from corornavirus. This is the first death in the county and the third...

SFGate 2 days ago



Coronavirus: Death confirmed as six more test positive in NSW A 95-year-old woman has become the second person to die from the coronavirus in Australia, with six more cases confirmed in New South Wales on Wednesday.The...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this