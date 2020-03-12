Global  

Major League Soccer Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus

cbs4.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Soccer is suspending match play for 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On

MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On 00:24

 Following in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

