Trump EU travel ban met with criticism, confusion

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
EU leaders said President Donald Trump's decision was made "unilaterally and without consultation".
News video: Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe 02:23

 Americans in Europe raced to get back home after President Trump announced a travel ban due to coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban [Video]Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban

CBS4's Rylee Carlson has the latest from London.

Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration [Video]Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the president's message a day after declaring a 30-day ban on non-Americans traveling from Europe.

Europe braces for Trump’s travel ban

Shutout provokes a barrage of questions that threaten to stoke transatlantic tensions
Trump's proposed travel ban leads to backlash and panic

President Trump's proposed ban on some travel from Europe has led to confusion from U.S. airline carriers, a backlash from U.S. allies and panic at European...
CBS News

