Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Florida To Receive 2,500 Coronavirus Testing Kits, Official State Employee Travel Suspended

Coronavirus Update: Florida To Receive 2,500 Coronavirus Testing Kits, Official State Employee Travel Suspended

cbs4.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Florida will have thousands of additional coronavirus testing kits in place by this weekend, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle

Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle 00:23

 Thursday marked the state of the 1-mile "containment zone" limiting large gatherings in the Long Island hot spot of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers question why JetBlue passenger boarded flight to PBIA [Video]Passengers question why JetBlue passenger boarded flight to PBIA

JetBlue says they have thoroughly sanitized a flight that arrived at PBIA Wednesday night with a passenger who has coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:34Published

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Florida Has Eight New Cases

Precaution, not panic, is being urged as South Florida works to tackle the ever-changing situation due to the coronavirus.
cbs4.com Also reported by •CBS 2CBS News

Florida Activates Price Gouging Hotline Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline is now activated for all consumers in the state amid the coronavirus crisis.
cbs4.com Also reported by •geek.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyUncleGloria

Steven Shulman RT @WPTV: #NEW: Florida to receive $27 million from U.S. government to fight coronavirus https://t.co/1OCZXEhzLt https://t.co/3ZgTELJfKw 1 day ago

WPTV

WPTV #NEW: Florida to receive $27 million from U.S. government to fight coronavirus https://t.co/1OCZXEhzLt https://t.co/3ZgTELJfKw 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.