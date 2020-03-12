Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt In Jail, Lawyers Say
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst, is scheduled to be in court Friday. Her lawyers said she "attempted to take her own life" and that she is recovering in the hospital.
Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...
