Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt In Jail, Lawyers Say

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt In Jail, Lawyers Say

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst, is scheduled to be in court Friday. Her lawyers said she "attempted to take her own life" and that she is recovering in the hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35

 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN. Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via CNN Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported...
Seattle Times

Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning rushed to hospital after suicide attempt in jail

Former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is in hospital after attempting to die by suicide, according to her lawyers. Manning tried to kill herself on...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

WEATHERCH4

☼WEATHER GIRL° RT @FreedomofPress: Whistleblower Chelsea Manning is recovering in the hospital following a suicide attempt, after spending a year in jail… 3 seconds ago

snigdhasharma9

snigdha sharma RT @NPR: Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst in jail for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks,… 33 seconds ago

Mongotrucker

Sen. John Blutarsky (T) Bradley Manning is still alive. Shrugs. I won’t celebrate if he dies, but I just can’t bring myself to feel sorry f… https://t.co/vv4VhJ5TM1 3 minutes ago

hordelordcatrxa

catra's therapy fund RT @MattBors: Our government has persecuted and tortured this woman for exposing our atrocities. Free Chelsea Manning. https://t.co/Aauhjhn… 3 minutes ago

SulluvanKay

kay sulluvan RT @dellcam: This is all I have right now. Manning is in the hospital recovering after attempting death by suicide. Will update with more a… 4 minutes ago

LLavandedusud

Lavande du Sud Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt in jail, lawyers say - CNNPolitics https://t.co/l4Gmw2ZFNx 8 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt In Jail, Lawyers Say https://t.co/7ncKSebDpM 8 minutes ago

BillBlake2018

Bill Blake RT @GaryM03062: In today's America, the criminals are in charge and the defenders of American values are driven to the edge of suicide. htt… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.