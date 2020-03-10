Major League Baseball expected to suspend operations due to coronavirus

Following in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Store shelves at several major retailers are bare as people stock up for coronavirus WIth the coronavirus is here in Michigan, people are preparing and stocking up on food and supplies just in case. Store shelves at several major retailers are empty or nearly empty of tissues, toilet.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:00Published 16 hours ago