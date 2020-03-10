Global  

Major League Baseball expected to suspend operations due to coronavirus

Denver Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball on Thursday was expected to become the latest major professional sports league to suspend its season because of the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:51

 Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus Forces MLB To Halt Spring Training, Delay Opening Day 2 Weeks

Major League Baseball will suspend operations for the next four weeks, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season in response to the...
CBS 2

Major League Baseball Suspends Operations Indefinitely, Spring Training Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Major League Baseball Suspends Operations Indefinitely, Spring Training Canceled Amid Coronavirus ConcernsMajor League Baseball has suspended operations amid coronavirus concerns, the league announced Thursday. The move echoes the NBA, NHL, and MLS, all of which have...
Mediaite


alphabreed2018

km RT @JeffPassan: After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The leag… 5 seconds ago

PinstripeCity

Pinstripe City Major League Baseball will delay the start of the season. See all of the latest #Yankees updates here:… https://t.co/5nNAH08zOW 12 minutes ago

