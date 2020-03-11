Global  

Seattle homeless shelter resident moves to coronavirus quarantine motel, state bans large gatherings

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A resident of a Seattle homeless shelter was moved to a coronavirus quarantine motel on Wednesday in what local officials say is the first possible case of a homeless patient with the disease, which could infect more than a thousand of the area's dispossessed.
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Homeless shelter protocols during COVID-19 pandemic

Homeless shelter protocols during COVID-19 pandemic 02:06

 Health officials and shelter staff discuss how to keep shelters free of infection

