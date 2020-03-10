Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Iran’s Mass Graves For Coronavirus Victims Are Large Enough To Be Seen From Space

Iran’s Mass Graves For Coronavirus Victims Are Large Enough To Be Seen From Space

Daily Caller Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An image shows a large white pile of lime, which can be used to manage odor in mass graves
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's coronavirus crisis is so bad they're excavating mass graves so large they can be SEEN FROM SPACE

(Natural News) Iran is building so many burial pits that satellite photos were able to detect them. These new satellite images show that the coronavirus outbreak...
NaturalNews.com

Santa Clara County bans 'mass gatherings' of 1,000 or more, including Sharks and Earthquakes games

Six days after Santa Clara County requested that large gatherings such as sports events be canceled because of the possibility of spreading the coronavirus —...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davoodkarimi2

davood karimi RT @Mojahedineng: More than 3,650 people across 160 cities in Iran have died of coronavirus, according to Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. A c… 20 seconds ago

gkhncelbis

Gökhan Celbis RT @LiveScience: Satellite images show Iran's mass graves for coronavirus victims https://t.co/dcQ4j87lki https://t.co/CCZ2j0LwFh 24 seconds ago

CarlinoDuque

Carlino Duque RT @CNN: Satellite images appear to show Iran building burial pits for coronavirus victims https://t.co/IvAt0cWT6x 2 minutes ago

LiveScience

Live Science Satellite images show Iran's mass graves for coronavirus victims https://t.co/dcQ4j87lki https://t.co/CCZ2j0LwFh 2 minutes ago

Jimbanks89

James mcphillips RT @KAlmsivi: I don't get it. The UK media are reporting on mass burial trenches in Iran as a result of COVID-19 https://t.co/ePqSPc7hjV… 3 minutes ago

saba19farvardin

Saba RT @HeshmatAlavi: #BREAKING #Iran's latest official #coronavirus numbers: 514 dead 11,364 cases Yet reports show "trenches" being prepared… 6 minutes ago

THEREALMOGUL

#RevolutionNow RT @UNWatch: Iran's mass graves in city of Qom confirm extent of coronavirus epidemic is more serious than Tehran is admitting & worst fear… 6 minutes ago

Koroush02137923

👑Kourosh👑 RT @radiojibi: #IRGC is responsible to making these mass graves for miserable Iranians. The Ayatollahs in #Iran are not able to control #co… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.