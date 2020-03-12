Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Forces MLB To Halt Spring Training, Delay Opening Day 2 Weeks

Coronavirus Forces MLB To Halt Spring Training, Delay Opening Day 2 Weeks

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball will suspend operations for the next four weeks, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season in response to the spread of coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Impacts All Professional Sports

Coronavirus Impacts All Professional Sports 01:51

 COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of March Madness, MLB Spring Training, among others.

Recent related videos from verified sources

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic [Video]All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an "extended spring break" until April 3.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:36Published

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season [Video]MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What we know as MLB delays start of season because of coronavirus

Here's where things stand as COVID-19 causes baseball to halt spring training and delay Opening Day.
ESPN Also reported by •New Zealand Heraldcbs4.comJapan Todayazcentral.comRIA Nov.USATODAY.comReuters

MLB to Suspend Spring Training Amid Coronavirus Fears (Report)

Major League Baseball is putting spring training on hold. The league is expected to announce that spring training, as well as the beginning of the regular...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.